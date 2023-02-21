A decision by Newfane Justice Bruce Barnes was released Tuesday declaring that Tracy Murphy, the owner-operator of Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, will not be released from a court-imposed gag order forbidding her to communicate on social media.
Barnes also denied a request by Murphy’s defense team that they be allowed to examine the two cows that Murphy stands accused of stealing last summer.
In mid to late July 2022, Murphy allegedly kept two beef cows that wandered onto her property from Scott Gregson’s neighboring property. Gregson insisted that Blackie and Hornee were his property and should be returned to him. The cows finally were returned in early August and Murphy was charged with grand larceny, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
The Niagara County District Attorney’s Office later dropped the felony charge and replaced it with a misdemeanor charge, petit larceny, which also is punishable with jail time.
Murphy pleaded “not guilty” and is being represented in court proceedings by attorney Wayne Hsiung, executive director of the animal rights advocacy organization Simple Heart Initiative.
Hsiung is assisted by a few other attorneys, including a former federal prosecutor, Bonnie Klapper, and on Tuesday he said in an email that the team will challenge Barnes’ ruling on the grounds it’s “unconstitutional.”
Barnes’ decision said there’s no need for Murphy’s team to identify the cows because “officers from the SPCA, NYSP and the NCSO all saw and checked the two cows’ conditions.”
Since the cows were returned to Gregson, Assistant District Attorney Laura Jordan told the court last month, both cows were sold to an unidentified third party and their present locations are unknown.
“The cows were identified and observed to be in good physical condition,” Barnes wrote in his decision. “It is alleged that Ms. Murphy did remove identification ear tags from the cows, while she did provide food, water and shelter on her Asha Farm rescue.”
According to Hsiung, Gregson claimed the cows as his property with only two receipts that did not match the cows that Murphy cared for. Hsiung asserted that without inspecting the animals, it would be impossible to say that Murphy kept them without cause.
“If we cannot see the cows, we can’t test them, get their age and weight ... we cannot continue to litigate this case without seeing the cows,” Murphy’s co-counsel Chris Carraway told the court on Jan. 24.
As for the gag order, Barnes’ declared bluntly in his ruling that Murphy already broke that condition of her release.
“Ms. Murphy has been in violation of her release all along. She has been using various mediums to raise money and she continues to do so,” Barnes wrote. “The court again orders Ms. Murphy not to use social media, which would specifically include Facebook and public billboards, etc. while her case is still pending in Justice Court.”
Hsiung argued that Murphy’s name is being “smeared” online. He noted that prospective employees of her farm animal sanctuary are “scared” to work for her and she is unable to tell “her side and tell the truth,” because of the gag order.
Also on Tuesday, by a unanimous vote, the Niagara County Legislature approved the establishment of a local agricultural rights advisory panel. Ahead of the legislature meeting, supporters of the industry rallied outside the county courthouse, among them Ed Pettitt Sr., who was one of the first people in the community to call foul on Murphy’s actions last summer.
“Livestock rights are fundamental” to farmers, Pettitt said. “For someone to think they can take someone’s livestock because they’re going to be used for food or other products is totally against our rights.”
Hsiung says Murphy is a “kind soul” who just wants to help animals, and that while she couldn’t let go of the cows without proof of ownership, she bargained in good faith with Gregson to buy the cows from him.
Hsiung defended himself against a similar accusation in his own “right to rescue” case in 2017 involving the removal of two piglets from a Smithfield Foods factory farm in Utah. Hsiung was acquitted of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft charges.
Murphy is scheduled to return to Newfane Town Court on April 13.
