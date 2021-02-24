Ganshaw announces bid for 10th district seat

Trevor Ganshaw, an equipment operator and farmer in Cambria, announced his bid to represent the 10th county legislative district (Wilson-Cambria-Wheatfield), saying the current legislature's leadership has “lost touch with working class taxpayers and their values.”
Ganshaw, who is also the captain of the William H. Latham, New York Power Authority’s 77-ton icebreaker, called out county lawmakers for a series of controversial hires in recent years.
“My opponent was supposed to work for the hardworking people in Cambria and Wilson that pay the taxes to county government, but he sure doesn’t share their values,” Ganshaw said. “In his most recent term in office, he’s hired a sexual harasser whose behavior cost state taxpayers $100,000 in a settlement with his victim, a fat-cat felon who was convicted of wire fraud in the Buffalo Billions scandal ... That’s Dave Godfrey’s record.”
Ganshaw was referring to the legislature’s hiring of: Glenn Aronow, who was removed from a state Senate job after agreeing to a $100,000 settlement of a co-worker's sexual harassment claim, to counsel unemployed county residents; and Kevin Schuler, a former LP Ciminelli executive convicted of felony wire fraud and conspiracy, as the county’s public spokesperson; as well as Nicholas D. D’Angelo, a Niagara Falls attorney previously convicted of sexual misconduct who has since been charged with 12 rape and sex crime-related counts involving multiple women, to work as an attorney for the county Department of Social Services.
Ganshaw also criticized Godfrey, a Republican, for failing to stop Cypress Creek Renewables' proposed 900-acre Bear Ridge Solar generating facility in Cambria, noting Godfrey had promised to do that when he last faced voters two years ago.
“All Dave Godfrey did was pass a meaningless non-binding resolution in the county Legislature,” Ganshaw said. “Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar, the local grassroots group opposing the siting, had done far more than Godfrey to push back on ... this solar plant, which is likely to devastate property values for hundreds of homeowners. Dave Godfrey has been AWOL on the issue.”
Ganshaw, who works his family produce farm in his spare time, pledged to hone in on local job creation, which he called a “missed opportunity” for Godfrey.
“(He) has a seat on the legislature’s economic development committee, but he hasn’t brought any businesses to Wilson or Cambria,” Ganshaw said. “Wilson is full of empty storefronts and shuttered businesses."
Ganshaw is a member of the Wilson Conservation Club, the Niagara County Farm Bureau, IBEW, the Niagara Orleans Labor Council, the National Rifle Association, the Gun Owners of America, and Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar. He is a Wilson High School graduate and has a degree in horticulture from Niagara County Community College. He and his wife, Nicole, have a 3-year-old son.
Ganshaw, a registered Republican, is going for the Republican ballot line in the June primary.
