Garage fire put out in Middleport

MIDDLEPORT — A detached garage on the 3800 block of Stone Road was destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon.
The Niagara County Sheriff's dispatch center fielded a 911 call about the fire at 1:58 p.m. First responders from the sheriff's office and Middleport Police Department confirmed the single-story, 2.5-vehicle garage was engulfed. The blaze was put out by personnel from Middleport Fire Department.
The building is considered a loss. The contents included two classic automobiles, according to the sheriff's office. An adjacent wooden shed sustained fire damage. No injuries were reported.
The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team is looking into the blaze.
