Modern Disposal will be performing residential pickup in the City of Lockport on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (Friday is a double day for missing the previous week). They will then return to normal schedule Jan. 2-6 with double pickup on Monday and Tuesday of next week to make up for missing this week.
Garbage pickup in for the City of Lockport
