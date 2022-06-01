Gas tax cap well received in County

Niagara County’s new gasoline tax cap went into effect Wednesday, along with New York’s statewide gas and diesel tax holiday which will last through December. New York’s policy on gas sales tax brings prices in the state down by at least 16 cents per gallon, and Niagara County’s plan caps the gas sales tax after the first $3 of a purchase.
The Niagara County Legislature voted in favor of the county cap at a special meeting in April. Combined with the state’s policy, this has brought gas prices down in Niagara County down by approximately 20 cents per gallon.
“Looking at the prices I can tell you that yesterday Niagara County’s average gas price was $4.77,” said Niagara Legislature Chairman Rebecca Wydysh. “Today as I’m driving around the courthouse in Lockport, I’m seeing around $4.55 to $4.57, so there was that drop overnight,”
Area drivers whom the Lockport Journal spoke with at the Hi-Quality gas station on Transit Road didn’t immediately notice the drop in price, but were pleased to see it when they did. Hi-Quality is a cash-only gas station, and its price on unleaded gas was $4.45 per gallon at the time of reporting.
“I didn’t even notice it,” said Dan Merritt. “But now that you mention it, it is lower.”
“I’m glad that it happened,” said Dale Donovan. “The prices have to come down eventually. The people can’t afford this stuff anymore.”
“This is good,” said Malik Elbanna. “It’s helping out the community. Hopefully it will get even lower.”
Gas prices across the country have risen greatly over the past several months due to inflation, overwhelmed supply chains, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the waning Covid pandemic. While the tax cap is welcome, it will still likely take more time for the prices to go back down to its initial levels.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.