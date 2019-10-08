A Gasport bed and breakfast will be featured on the Travel Channel's series "Most Terrifying Places" tonight.
Robert Mattison co-owns the Graestone Manor along with his wife, Heather, and they have owned the home since 2017. Since they purchased the home they have experienced paranormal activities and started to do paranormal activities investigations.
Eventually, "through doing those investigations the Travel Channel got wind" of the bed and breakfast and a crew came to shoot an episode in June, Mattison said.
"It was great," Mattison said about his experience working with the crew. "We enjoyed having those folks out here. They were very professional and very nice people."
According to the bed and breakfast's website, Travel Channel will be using actors to reenact the original owner, Curtis Root, and the second owner, Mina Roszman.
Since the announcement of the television episode, business has "ramped up really good."
The Graestone Manor was constructed in 1865 by Curtis Root.
Root and his wife, Melissa, lived in the home until they passed away. Root bred horses and even had a horse race track called the Root Trotting Park in the yard of the home.
Check out graestonemanor.com/paranormal-activity for a room by room rundown of the reported paranormal activities in the bed and breakfast.
