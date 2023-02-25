GASPORT — Christopher Slowey’s fascination with minerals led him to establish a thriving business.
The Gasport resident has always liked minerals and was drawn to the vendors who set up their wares at concerts.
After running a redemption center for five years with a friend and then starting a collection agency, he realized he didn’t like doing that, but he had saved up enough money to do something he was passionate about. That turned out to be collecting and selling precious minerals and forming Mellow Slow Minerals.
The Covid pandemic pretty much shut down his business, but he has regrouped, and with online sales booming he outgrew his basement and leased two spaces in a warehouse at 8417 East Ave.
Slowey’s business is mostly wholesale, but once a month he opens the doors for individual and wholesale sales. One of those occasions is this weekend, when the public is invited to stop and shop. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be giveaways, great deals and a lot of new inventory, he said.
Slowey recently returned from out west where he spent a month mining and attending mineral shows. While mining, he said, he came across never-before discovered rocks which he believes have dinosaur bones in them. He took those rocks to a mineral show in Tucson, where he said they turned some heads.
Collecting minerals is big business in Tucson and the whole city is taken over in February with collectors and mineral shows.
Slowey’s showroom is filled with tables holding rocks of all colors and shapes from all over the world. He has amethyst from Thunder Bay, Ontario, Labradorite from Brazil, mangano calcite from Pakistan, scolecites from India, and many others from Africa and Australia.
Labradorite is a polished stone with amazing colors that Native Americans used in meditation. Scolecites can contain tiny water bubbles which can be seen moving inside.
People collect minerals for a variety of reasons, including metaphysical and geological purposes, according to Slowey.
“I respect both reasons, but mainly I collect them because I like the beauty,” he said.
Slowey also has many pieces of jewelry made from minerals, such as rings, bracelets and pendants. Currently his products are carried by a few shops in Buffalo, including The Flo, Fuse Salon and Elevated Smoke Shop.
Anyone who cannot attend the open show this weekend, but would like to make an appointment to visit during the week, can contact Slowey on Facebook, at Piunth@gmail.com or by calling or texting (585) 866-9104.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.