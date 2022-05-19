The Town of Newfane will be continuing its Business Association Wednesday Gazebo Concerts this summer for the first time since 2019. The concerts were held weekly each summer, but were canceled in the summer of 2020 due to Covid lockdowns.
Most groups performing are returning acts, with the exception of the folk rock band, The Byways, which will be making its debut in the concert series on July 20.
“People like to come into town for a nice evening, they bring their chairs,” said Newfane Business Association Treasurer Sue Neidlinger, who is organizing the series. “Wilson’s Pizza is right across the street, so a lot of times we just have people having dinner in town and then come over,”
Other groups performing will be the Newfane Music Recital, Nickel City Blues Band, Double Barrell, the Heenen Brothers, Tom Keefer & Celtic Cross, Creekside Classic Country, and Tom & Sarah Wright.
The Newfane Music Recital will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at the Newfane Gazebo on Main Street. After that each concert will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Similar weekly concerts will be starting soon at the Olcott Beach Gazebo, starting Monday, May 30 and continuing Sundays.
