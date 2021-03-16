Local school districts found no problems with converting single-occupancy bathrooms into gender neutral facilities.
Newfane Central School District Superintendent Mike Baumann said the change was as simple as putting up a sign that said, “Restroom.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the regulation into law on Dec. 23, stating that all school districts, including BOCES, non-public schools, charter school, as well as, public places including restaurants, bars and factories had to designate single-occupancy bathrooms as gender neutral. While schools can continue to have multi-use bathrooms where males and females are separated, single-occupancy bathrooms – an example being a bathroom with one toilet, sink, urinal or changing table – can be used by any gender.
The requirements will become effective as of March 23.
Baumann said the topic had come up at a school board meeting, but there was no discussion.
“Any public building where you have single-use facilities, a room with just one toilet there, it has to be gender neutral, so instead of having men and women on there, at Newfane, we’re just putting the word ‘restroom,’ “ Baumann said. “It’s one of those things, it’s a very simple fix. They change the law, we comply with it.”
A short proposal was read at the Royalton-Hartland Central School District’s school board meeting on March 10 and was quickly resolved.
“We knew of the gender policy months ago, we immediately took action to make sure we were in adherence of it,” Superintendent Hank Stopinski said.
Stopinski explained that a policy committee at Roy-Hart, which looks at all new polices that come to the district from the state, reviewed the new policy and it was given to the school board, at which time school board member, Chad Owen, recommended bypassing the three-step hearing process and it was approved unanimously.
As for the bathrooms themselves, the signage was changed over the course of two months, Stopinski said.
“Our head of facilities was on it,” he said. “As soon as we knew of the policy, we ordered the signs. … We’re in full compliance of the policy.”
In Barker, Superintendent Jacob Reimer said that he informed the Barker Board of Education of the change at their last board meeting in March.
"It simply has a image of a bathroom or toilet and says, 'All gender,' " Reimer said. "I let the Board of Education know that this was a law that was signed by the governor and it was coming into effect, soon, just to let them know where we were going and how did it work."
"They all understood and said, 'OK.' "
