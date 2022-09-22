Public opposition to a school policy called “student gender identity” was voiced at the Lockport Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night.
The policy was adopted by the school in May and was revised for the Sept. 21 meeting to be read and reviewed by the board. The agenda item, however, was noticed by two parents in the district who told the board in no uncertain terms that they were not alone in their opposition and if gender identity was part of the curriculum “there would be trouble.”
The policy was not up for action and there was no discussion amongst board members, but Scott Bartel of Lockport gave a statement to the press.
“Schools are no place for kids to learn teacher’s political beliefs,” he said. “No place for questioning many views on gender. It’s a place to learn, not a place for kids to be confused on what they are and who they should be.”
Bartel expressed that he did not want his daughters to be in the same locker room as a transgender woman, “just because this board says OK.”
BOE President Leslie Tobin did not speak publicly on the matter but after the meeting responded to questions.
“Some policy we can write from scratch and some policy we can change,” Tobin said. “But some policy is required by New York state or federal law.”
In this case, the policy was revised under the Gender Recognition Act and Tobin said it had nothing to do with “instruction” or “curriculum.”
Interim Superintendent Mike Bonnewell said that the policy had to do with “names and pronouns” and explained that “in some part of New York state, this was considered necessary,” but that in other parts it was not and is opposed.
He said that there are other issues that he feels differently than what New York state dictates, such as teacher evaluation forms, but there is little he can do. He noted that New York State School Boards Association helps voice those opinions back to the lawmakers that he sometimes disagrees with.
“NYSSBA passes back our opinions and concerns to influence state legislation,” Bonnewell said.
Tobin reiterated that the policy is not about teaching students about gender identities, but the district will respect a student’s name and chosen pronouns.
“We accept all of our students and community, but this is not a policy on curriculum,” she said.
