General Physician, PC has acquired Eastern Niagara Obstetrics and Gynecology, though the medical groups says the practice will retain its three doctors and that patient care will continue without interruption.
The acquisition comes only about two weeks after Eastern Niagara Hospital stopped providing maternity services, saying the department is not financially sustainable.
On Wednesday, Eastern Niagara Obstetrics and Gynecology, 175 Walnut St., will be renamed General Physician, PC Women’s Health.
Dr. Roger Jammal, Dr. Angelo Campagna and Dr. Sangeeta Gupta will remain with the practice, General Physician said in a statement Monday.
“With Eastern Niagara Hospital closing its maternity ward, it is a time of uncertainty for women in Niagara County,” Dr. Gupta said in a statement. “We want the public to know that we are fully committed to the continued care of our patients and to meeting the health care needs of all women in Niagara County.”
General Physician, one of the largest multi-specialty medical groups in the region, includes 120 physicians across 60 offices.
