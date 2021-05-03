George Fritz snags 16th 'Key to the Locks' Award

George Fritz has been announced as the recipient of the 16th annual Key to the Locks Award.
On behalf of the Niagara County Historical Society, which presents the award, a volunteer selection panel drawn from the Lockport community chose Fritz, the owner-operator of Mills Jewelers, as a person who exemplifies the community spirit of the historic Erie Canal.
Fritz is well recognized in Lockport for his generous support of local nonprofit organizations and his volunteer contributions to the promotion of Lockport and its share of the Erie Canal.
A Lockport native, in his youth Fritz was the downtown Lockport paperboy for the Union-Sun & Journal, and he delivered papers to Mills Jewelers. In 1972, he was hired by Mills to wash the glass, sweep the floor and run errands. He continued to work there through high school and college, eventually becoming the manager and then buying the business in 1989.
Fritz is a past president of the Downtown Lockport Business Association, and a past board member of the Eastern Niagara Chamber of Commerce. He was instrumental in leading the effort to produce the Mural on Main Street, and chaired the drive to save the Historic Palace Theatre in 2003. He's a supporter of Flight of Five locks rehabilitation and the in-progress Lock Tenders Tribute Monument. On any given day, you might see Fritz on the Pine Street Bridge playing Lockport Ambassador to customers who are first-time visitors to the city.
Fritz is the grandson of Ida Fritz, "the flower lady" who has a park dedicated in her name. Fritz has a son, Andy, a daughter, Heather, and three granddaughters.
Fritz will be presented the Key to the Locks Award by Mayor Michelle Roman at 10:30 a.m. May 22 outside Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St. Covid safety guidelines will be in effect. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors and attendance will be limited to invited guests.
The Key to the Locks Award was established to recognize individuals in Niagara County who exemplify the community spirit, or promote the heritage and preservation, of the Erie Canal. For more information, email info@niagarahistory.org or call (716) 434-7433.
