The New York Power Authority is offering the chance to drive an electric car at an upcoming event at the Niagara Power Vista.
The first-time Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive event will feature a wide variety of electric cars (EVs) including the new Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model S, Chevrolet Volt, and electric cars manufactured by Mitsubishi and Nissan. Drivers, who must register in advance, will be able to take a turn behind the wheel between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Aug. 24.
“The Power Authority wants to show more New Yorkers that zero-emission electric vehicles are affordable, accessible and fun to drive, and they’ll be able to travel across the state without having to worry about recharging,” said Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA’s president and CEO. “Getting more electric vehicles on the road will improve the environment and help the state achieve its clean energy goals.”
The event will include EV charging station displays and demonstrations. EV experts will be on hand to discuss methods of charging EVs at home, work and in public.
Increasing the use of electric vehicles supports Gov. Cuomo's Green New Deal, a nation-leading clean energy agenda that puts New York on a path to carbon-free electricity by 2040. Electric transportation is a critical climate solution, and is a key strategy in NYPA’s sustainability plan. Transportation accounts for approximately 40 percent of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, with passenger vehicles contributing the majority of those emissions.
The Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive event is sponsored by NYPA and managed by the California-based firm Electric Car Insider, which specializes in EV education and resource guides. This event gives people the opportunity to get behind the wheel and experience electric vehicles for themselves.
Space for the Electric Vehicle Ride & Drive event is limited and advance registration is required. RSVP at ElectricCarGuestDrive.com/lewiston.
