Local residents can now check the status of direct payments provided through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The U.S. Treasury announced the launch of the “Get My Payment” App, which allows Americans to track the status of their emergency relief funding and add bank direct deposit information if the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t already have it on file, according to a release from Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
"With people out of work, household budgets are stretched thin," Higgins said. "Direct payments help support the most urgent needs of Western New Yorkers during this public health emergency.”
Congress approved direct economic relief to Americans through the CARES Act on March 27. The IRS will disburse a $1,200 payment to every eligible adult ($2,400 for joint filers), plus an additional $500 per dependent child up to age 17. Payments gradually phasedown for individual incomes exceeding $75,000, $112,500 for head of households, or $150,000 for joint filers. Once income surpasses these thresholds, the check amount is reduced incrementally.
Higgins also warned residents to beware of potential scams.
The Treasury began distribution of this funding, delivering relief to approximately 80 million Americans this week. For additional information visit the IRS direct payment webpage at: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.
