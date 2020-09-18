BUFFALO — A Grand Island man, who federal drug agents say has long been involved in the narcotics trade, has been arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons possession counts.
David Montemage, 37, was accused, in a criminal complaint, with possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, maintaining a drug involved premises and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. The federal charges carry a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $500,000 fine.
Prosecutors in the office of the United States Attorney for the Western District of New York said on Aug. 5, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, along with deputies and investigators from the Niagara County and Erie County Sheriff’s Offices executed a search warrant at a residence on Blue Pointe Lane on Grand Island.
During the search of the residence, investigators recovered a .22-caliber rifle, 28 rounds of .22-caliber ammunition with magazines, approximately 1.88 kilograms of marijuana, marijuana and THC-based products, several large plastic vacuum-sealed type packages containing marijuana residue, several small plastic bags containing marijuana, a digital scale, $7,480 in cash and marijuana smoking pipes.
Investigators said Montemage was home at the time his residence was searched and he was taken into custody then. The federal agents said Montemage, who is well known to them, has been involved in the trafficking and distribution of drugs in Western New York for more than a decade.
