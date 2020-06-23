Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will be receiving a letter from Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) asking him to “prioritize improved broadband access” for their constituents in rural areas.
The two senators cite the FCC’s 2019 Broadband Deployment Report that “over 25% of rural Americans are without access to fixed terrestrial broadband at quality speeds, compared to only 1.7% of Americans living in an urban environment.”
“Rural and native families cannot wait any longer. Because of the administration’s inaction, New Yorkers have been trying, for months, to do the impossible and get by in the era of COVID, without home broadband, relying instead of free public wifi and limited satellite internet,” Gillibrand said. “Teachers were teaching classes from their cars, sitting parked in parking lots. Students were typing essays on their cellphones while huddling by school busses equipped with wifi. Parents were trying to attend meetings while their kids were doing assignments and running out of data.”
Gillibrand reminded reporters there is $100 million in funding for federal grants through the USDA ReConnect program under the CARES Act.
“They are eligible to apply for $25 million in grants and $25 million in loans,” Gillibrand said in regard to local tribes applying for the funds. “If Secretary Purdue would respond to this letter, signed by several senators … to just let the money flow.”
The New York senator went on to say her office can write letters of support for anybody that needs resources.
“We have so many areas in New York that don’t have access to rural broadband and it’s outrageous,” she said. “We should be applying in lots of towns.”
Eligible entities include co-ops, not-for-profits, mutual associations, for-profit corporations or limited liabilities, state and local governments, agencies, subdivisions, territories and Indian tribes, Gillibrand said.
“If Purdue does not let the money flow, we just keep advocating for that money to come through,” she concluded.
Gillibrand also said the federal assistance would be in conjunction with the state’s Broadband for All program which has been in operation for five years..
“This is designed to compliment the work we’re doing, but we still have many families, 300,000 families, that don’t have access to high speed internet,” Gellibrand said. “So, we still have a lot of work to do in our state and this would provide funding to make that possible.”
