Alderman at Large Gina Pasceri has resigned from her city post.
Pasceri tendered her notice in writing, leaving a letter to Mayor Michelle Roman the mayor's mailbox on Monday that stated her resignation was effective Tuesday.
“This decision has not been easy,” Pasceri wrote. “And it is with a heavy heart that I feel I must do so.”
Pasceri's letter asserts that Roman and her administration have created a "bullying" and "hostile" work environment in which Pasceri claims she can't do the job she was elected to do.
“I have no confidence in you nor your administration’s ability to govern. I can not and will not make decisions when little to no information is provided, even after asking for the information," the letter states.
Roman, who will appoint Pasceri's replacement, pledged to select someone who "respects the people who elected her" and do so "within the next few weeks."
Roman put out a call for expressions of interest from any city resident, regardless of their voter registration, since Pasceri was registered No Other Party (NOP) at the time of her election in November 2021. While self-identifying as a Democratic voter, Pasceri ran on the Republican line. Anyone who wants to speak with Roman about filling the vacancy may contact Roman at 716-439-6665 or mroman@lockportny.gov.
This past summer, Pasceri was a member of the council bloc calling for "independent" numbers on the costs and benefits of restarting ambulance service by Lockport Fire Department. That earned her some praise from 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, who said he appreciated Pasceri "doing her homework." Pasceri later cast one of the two "no" votes on the question of authorizing LFD ambulance service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.