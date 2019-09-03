Greater Lockport Development Corporation recently approved $38,000 in grants for four city businesses.

The grantees are:

— $15,000 for Bonjour Crêpes, a new restaurant on East Avenue that is planning to create one full-time job and several part-time positions.

— $10,000 for Baby Ribs, a barbecue food truck that will soon have a brick-and-mortar location. The food truck was started by Sarah Person, who died in 2008. Person's daughter, Eula Collins, has since taken over the business, which will add one full-time job when its new location opens.

— $8,000 for Lockport Physical Therapy, a new business that is planning to create three new jobs.

— $5,000 for Deanna's Styles, a hair salon on Heritage Court that is planning to hire two stylists.

The grants were awarded through the GLDC's microenterprise program, which awards up to $20,000 to eligible small businesses. Business owners must have five or fewer full-time employees, invest 25 percent of project costs and employ low- to moderate-income workers.

The latest round of grants depletes the program's funds, provided by New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

Tags