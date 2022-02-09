Three new members have joined the Greater Lockport Development Corporation board of directors, and a new slate of officers was selected at the organization's recent annual meeting, president / CEO Brian Smith announced.
The officers are: Gary Bennett, chairman; Kathy DiMillo, vice chairman; Jackie Davis, secretary; and Franklin Knowles, treasurer.
The new board members are Jennifer Murphy, Gina Pasceri and Steve Jerz.
Jennifer Murphy is the owner and fifth-generation president of NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group located on Canal Street. NetPlus Alliance negotiates rebates and benefits on behalf of 400 distributors throughout the United States and Canada. Murphy, who became the sole owner of the family business in 2021, is a graduate of the University at Buffalo Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership program and a current volunteer mentor. She also volunteers with the career pathways program at Lockport High School. Murphy resides in Lockport with her husband Tom, and her three children, Elaina, Sam and Henry.
Gina Pasceri is a two-time local business owner, elected to the Common Council in 2021 and now serving as the city's alderman at large. Of her membership on the GLDC board, she said, "I am looking forward to being on the development side. Lockport is a city with great potential and I'm happy to be a part of it.”
Steve Jerz is senior vice president, transformation manager at M&T Bank’s Enterprise Transformation Office and brings to the GLDC board more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Jerz has served as a board member of M&T's Meet & Talk Toastmasters Club since 2019, has served as a member of GLDC's finance committee since 2018 and currently is pursuing has Master of Business Administration.
