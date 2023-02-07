Greater Lockport Development Corporation has put out a final call for applications for microenterprise funding. The owners of eligible new and expanding small businesses with a brick-and-mortar location in the city of Lockport are invited to apply by March 10.
The city’s Microenterprise Program offers grants of $5,000 to $20,000 to assist very small businesses (with five or fewer employees) investing in growth in ways that will benefit individuals with low to moderate income.
Assistance takes the form of entrepreneurial training and deferred loans to cover costs associated with startup or expansion, such as equipment purchases, furnishings and fixtures, inventory purchases, working capital, employee training expenses, professional and financing fees, realty and recording fees, marketing expenses, and/or other eligible capital or inventory costs. Build-out or rehabilitation of space is not an eligible expense.
Eligible businesses will have five or fewer employees at the time of application. The owner must commit to investing at least 25% of the project cost in the form of cash equity. Funded projects must benefit low to moderate income individuals, i.e. the owner is considered low to moderate income or the project generates at least one full-time position that will be made available to individuals with low to moderate income. In addition, recipients must work with the NCCC Small Business Development Center as agreed upon.
Home-based businesses and not-for-profit organizations are not eligible for microenterprise assistance.
Microenterprise awards are paid out on a reimbursement basis, meaning business owners must provide proof of 100% of purchases upfront.
The origin of the city’s Microenterprise Program fund is a block grant of $300,000 from the state. According to GLDC president Brian Smith, seven city-based microenterprises have received assistance so far, and $133,000 remains.
For more information and an application, send an email to bsmith@lockportny.gov or visit www.lockportny.gov/gldc/
