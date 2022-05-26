Greater Lockport Development Corporation is issuing a request for project proposals from commercial property owners who are interested in pursuing a renovation project utilizing New York State grant funds.
The goal of the call is to develop a list and prioritize potential projects for GLDC and the City of Lockport to choose from as various grant opportunities arise, in an open and fair way, "so that everyone has an opportunity to have their project considered," said Brian Smith, GLDC president and CEO.
The agency is in the hunt for "clearly define(d) projects that property owners are considering, or might consider, with the support of additional funding," Smith said.
GLDC is a nonprofit local development corporation, operating independently of the City of Lockport but tasked with furthering economic development citywide, by encouraging the development and retention of business and industry.
In pursuit, GLDC will assist the city in applying for upcoming grant funding through various state programs, including the New York Main Street and Restore NY programs, on behalf of key projects or properties in the city in need of revitalization. The state programs are intended to rehabilitate key, highly visible and / or derelict properties that will have a major transformational impact on the community's future development.
Per GLDC:
— Commercial property owners' proposed projects should demonstrate an understanding of current trends downtown and complement recent economic development successes and ongoing impactful projects that have built positive momentum.
— Projects will be evaluated based on the property’s existing condition, location, project readiness and viability, potential for redevelopment, impact on the greater community, and the project’s ability to be competitive among applications from across New York state and meet the goals of available grant programs.
— In general, projects will be prioritized that: are visually prominent in the community; include renovation of upper story residential units; have historic value or are historic properties in danger of being lost in part, or in total, to disrepair or damage; with the assistance of grant funds will reduce blight; contribute to the economic recovery of the community; or realize a stabilization or expansion.
— At a minimum, all proposals must include a property history, a basic conceptual project plan, building photographs and a project budget.
Anyone interested in submitting a project is asked to contact Smith for more information and/or to obtain a list of project requirements. Email: bsmith@lockportny.gov; or visit www.lockportny.gov/gldc/ to obtain a detailed Request for Proposals (RFP) form.
Proposals are due by 4 p.m. June 17 and must include all items specified in the RFP form. Email proposals to bsmith@lockportny.gov or mail to: Brian Smith, president/CEO, Greater Lockport Development Corporation, One Locks Plaza, Lockport, NY 14094.
