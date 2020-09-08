Last week, a long-awaited piece of Glenwood Cemetery was installed. Placed as three separate units on Glenwood’s grass, the columbarium was put together and now stands on a cement pad close to some of the cemetery’s mausoleums.
The final resting place can host two urns in each of its 250 spaces.
“It’s actually the wave of the future because everybody is becoming conscious about the environment. They’re not using up as much physical space, and plus there’s cost-wise – cremation is much more of an affordable option for people,” said John Sinclair, vice president of the Glenwood Cemetery Association. “I think 25 years from now, full-ground burials will be a lot more rare than they are now.”
Dan Russell, president of the association, was also at the columbarium Friday, and said the cemetery’s financial troubles had been resolved.
“We did a lot of fundraising, that was the biggest thing. There was a few big donors, but a lot of lot owners gave, too,” he said.
The columbarium itself was donated anonymously.
“It was a big donor,” said Elaine Sobieraski, treasurer of the association. “They were very kind to donate this to us to help get the cemetery financially fit.”
The columbarium was installed by Orleans Monument of Lockport, a company owned by Sobieraski’s family. Last year, the US&J reported that the cemetery was experiencing financial difficulties. Sinclair said since then the association has reigned in expenses and gotten on top of fixing and repairing every inch of the cemetery. He said a big part of the problem was a negative image that the cemetery couldn’t seem to shake. That was the main thing Sinclair came to dispel.
“I have about 15 family members buried here,” Sinclair said. “I saw they were having some problems here, so I stepped up to see if I could help out.”
“We still have a little bit of work to make it more attractive,” Sobieraski said. “Landscaping mostly.”
The Glenwood Cemetery Association owns 60 acres of land off of Glenwood Avenue, 30 of it being undeveloped. Sinclair approximated 30,000 were buried there. There have been burials there, going back as far as the 1820s, he said, and the association was established in 1863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.