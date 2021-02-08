General Motors Lockport Operations is prepared to hire 50 employees as soon as possible. These temporary part-time hourly positions are as direct employees of General Motors. The candidates must be able to work in a dynamic and fast-paced environment as well as report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals. The positions will support the manufacture of components for some of General Motors most important vehicles including the Chevrolet Corvette and Silverado, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade.
“The starting wage for these positions is $16.67 per hour with health care options and holiday benefits after 90 days,” said Jodi West, human resources and labor relations director. “The candidate must pass GM hiring process requirements including hair drug testing and background checks. Current temporary employees may receive preference if regular full-time positions become available.”
Candidates can find out more details and apply for one of the 50 positions here: tinyurl.com/qcijphzo .
GMCH Lockport was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company for the purpose of designing, manufacturing, and selling automotive radiators and components. Since that time the company has flourished into a lean manufacturing site that produces a wide compliment of Powertrain Cooling and HVAC components and systems.
With over 1,400 employees, the site is focused on continuous improvement through a joint team process between UAW Local 686, Local #55 and Management that benefits our employees, company, customers, and the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.