The General Motors Lockport plant has secured business to build "several powertrain thermal components" for an unspecified future GM vehicle, the automaker announced Wedesday.
GM declined to provide specifics on the plant's new business, saying it will release additional details at a later date.
But the new business is the latest sign the automaker intends to continue operations at its Lockport plant, which manufactures radiators, condensers, heater cores and oil coolers. The plant retains a workforce of 1,400, making it the city's largest employer.
“This is another positive step for the plant, and comes as a result of joint teamwork with UAW Local 686 leadership that will help support our business as well as our community,” said Ken Johnson, GM Lockport Operations director.
In February, GM announced the Lockport plant would manufacture radiators for Chevrolet's 2020 Silverado Heavy Duty pickup truck, as well as its diesel version, the 2020 Silverado Duramax Diesel.
Jodi West, personnel director for the Lockport plant, said the automaker did not plan to add jobs in Lockport as a result of manufacturing the new radiators.
"It’s definitely job-retention," she said in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.