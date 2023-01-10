In January of 2022, General Motors announced a $154 million investment in electric vehicle (EV) parts being constructed at its Lockport plant. Now Building #9, the site where these new parts will be made, is being given an exterior makeover which will include 50 EV charging spots in its parking lot.
Brian Mazurkiewicz of State Group approached the Lockport Planning Board on Monday night to get permission to give the manufacturing building an exterior facade, as well as to install the EV chargers. The permission to do so was voted on unanimously by the board and the request was granted.
Mazurkiewicz said he was uncertain on what electric vehicles will be able to utilize the chargers, or as to whether they would be open for employees only or for the general public.
“I know GM is putting a lot of them in the parking lots of its plants across the country,” Mazurkiewicz said, and noted that his company was also involved in installing EV chargers at the GM plant in Tonawanda, last year.
According to its website, State Group has installed EV charger-infrastructures in 19 GM-plants across the country since 2020. In terms of parking spots, the company estimates over 400 EV charge stations have been installed by their company for GM employees.
Mazurkiewicz said that the company deals in equipment for manufacturing plants, which includes the charge spots. The State Group also installed an entire engine line at the Tonawanda plant, he said.
He noted that the company has worked in many plants, including GM, Ford and General Mills.
“GM has hired us to do a renovation project at Building #9 in their Lockport facility,” he told the planning board. “Part of that project has some exterior changes to the building, as well as refurbishing the parking lot, which includes installation of EV chargers.”
Currently, there are two charge stations in the City of Lockport.
