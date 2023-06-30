General Motors has announced changes in leadership at its Lockport, Rochester and Tonawanda plants.
Jason Rousell has been appointed regional plant director for the GM facilities in Lockport and Rochester. He was born and raised in upstate New York and has worked for GM for decades.
“It’s an exciting time at both the Lockport and Rochester GM plants,” Rousell said. “Each site continues to support the production of GM’s profitable internal combustion engine business, while facilitating the company’s long-term transition toward an all-electric future.”
Tara Wasik is the newly named plant director at GM Tonawanda. She's a 24-year employee of GM who started out as "summer help" on the assembly line at Lockport before earning a degree in mechanical engineering from the University at Buffalo. Wasik most recently was the assistant plant manager at Tonawanda.
“The GM Tonawanda plant has a rich history of bringing manufacturing excellence from Western New York to the rest of the world,” Wasik said in a news release issued by GM.
At GM Lockport, workers are getting ready to start building stators, a key component of electric vehicles, while at GM Rochester they're building battery cooling lines for EVs.
