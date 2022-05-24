General Motors Components Holdings was awarded an allocation of low-cost hydropower on Tuesday, under the "green jobs" banner, to support expansion of the Lockport plant.
The 3,900 kilowatt allocation, approved by the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees, supports GM's $137 million investment in new building construction and acquisition of machinery used in the production of the stator module, a key component in an electric motor. GM announced the Lockport plant expansion in support of its EV platform earlier this year. The expected completion date is 2025.
GMCH-Lockport has nearly 1,450 jobs. The plant will continue to produce a variety of components that support GM's current truck and SUV production, including radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, heating and cooling modules, oil coolers and various other truck components.
The plant has been receiving NYPA hydropower since 1961; its current allocation, not including the new award, is 18,000 kilowatts.
