Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.