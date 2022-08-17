Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey was appointed to a leadership position with the National Association of Counties (NACo) at its recent annual conference in Adams County, Colorado.
The Burt-based local lawmaker will serve as the vice chair of two NACo committees: information, and telecommunications and technology. NACo's committees and subcommittees set its policy agendas.
“Every day our local governments are working to connect our residents with high-speed internet and protecting our essential government services from cyber-attacks,” Godfrey said. “I’m honored to have been chosen to help shape national policy on the critical issue of protecting our taxpayers' private information and vital county services, as well as helping to expand access to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband access in the most cost-effective and efficient manner possible. The tremendous results this would bring to our communities include accelerating economic development, providing better access to regional and global markets, job growth, increased educational opportunity and enhancing property value."
Two other Western New York-based local leaders were named the vice chairs of NACo subcommittees: Allegany County Legislator Brooke Harris, agriculture and food safety; and Genesee County Highway Superintendent Timothy Hens, airports.
“New York’s counties are on the cutting edge of innovation and leadership at the local level and have a wealth of insight to bring to other county leaders around the state and nation,” said Marte Sauerbrey, president of the New York State Association of Counties, an affiliate of NACo. “I’m proud to see members of our association taking the same creative vision and passion for local government and public service to the National Association of Counties... .”
“Having county officials from New York state helping to guide advocacy at the National Association of Counties will help build better and more resilient local governments in our great state and around the nation for future generations,” added NYSAC Executive Director Stephen Acquario.
NACo, founded in 1935, advocates for county priorities in federal policymaking and promotes exemplary county policies and practices.
