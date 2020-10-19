GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal

A GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs and expenses related to the death of Cheyenne Farewell had exceeded its $20,000 goal on Sunday night.
As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the campaign had raised $23,201.
“As many of you know, Cheyenne was someone who has always been a great friend to those around her. And now, it is time to take care of her family. Donations will go to her family to cover any costs. Anything will be of help. Thank you and please keep them all in your prayers,” the campaign statement read.
This fundraiser was being organized by Batavia Downs, where Cheyenne’s father Jeff worked.
At the conclusion of GoFundMe, all proceeds will go to the family to cover and costs and expenses associated with this tragedy.
A search of Cheyenne Farewell pulls up information on the fundraising drive.
