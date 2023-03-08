Lockport Main Street Inc. has launched a GoFundMe campaign to add trees downtown. The fundraising goal is $1,500, or enough to purchase 10 trees.
The campaign arises from LMSI partnering with the City of Lockport on various downtown beautification initiatives, including the annual Arbor Day celebration. According to LMSI program manager Grace Platt, last year several organizations expressed an interest in donating toward the purchase and planting of trees, and this year LMSI decided to create a public campaign.
If the goal is exceeded, the extra money would be spent on more trees or related landscaping items such as flower pots or other plantings, Platt said.
To contribute, visit www.lockportmainstreet.com, or go directly to https://gofund.me/114906e8.
Arbor Day falls on April 28 this year.
The City of Lockport won back its Tree City USA designation in 2018, and ever since, community groups have planted dozens of trees throughout the city in celebration of Arbor Day.
States the Arbor Day Foundation: “Trees play a critical role in creating healthier, safer, and more connected communities. They clean our air, filter our water, and even slow storm surge and flooding in our cities. Trees also provide shade and cool our cities by up to 10 degrees, which can help prevent heat-related deaths in urban areas... Neighborhood trees have shown the ability to reduce stress, improve overall health and development in children, and encourage physical activity. And a healthy community-wide tree canopy fosters economic advantages as well as an increase in civic pride among residents.”
Further quoting the foundation, LMSI shared these “fun tree facts”:
• Roadside trees reduce nearby indoor air pollution by more than 50%.
• Office workers with a view of trees report significantly less stress and more satisfaction.
• One large tree can provide a day’s supply of oxygen for up to four people
• Trees lower surface and air temperatures by providing shade. Shaded surfaces may be 20 to 45 degrees cooler than the peak temperatures of unshaded materials, and trees cool the city by up to 10 degrees by shading homes and streets and releasing water vapor into the air through their leaves.
• Trees properly placed around buildings can reduce air conditioning needs by 30% and can save 20% to 50% in energy used for heating.
• Trees help reduce crime. In Baltimore, a 10% increase in tree canopy corresponded to a 12% decrease in crime. Among minor crimes, there is less graffiti, vandalism and littering in outdoor spaces with trees as a part of the natural landscape than in comparable plant-less spaces.
• Planting and caring for community trees contributes to cleaner air, improved water quality and improved storm water control.
• Trees increase property values. In Portland, Oregon, homes with street trees sold for $7,130 more, on average, and 1.7 days more quickly.
