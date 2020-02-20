Going for 'stronger' and 'prouder'

In her second State of the City address, Mayor Michelle Roman highlighted her administration's accomplishments and goals for the city.
Roman started the address by thanking voters for entrusting her with the mayor's post for another four years.
"As mayor, I will continue serving as a steward for public trust, where the people and those they elect embrace common causes and achieve both great and small things together," she said. "We have the opportunity to continue to move Lockport forward into an achievable and sustainable community for future generations."
Roman highlighted her maintenance of open office hours on weekday evenings and Saturday mornings, while noting she enjoys the ability to open the mayor's office to residents and hear their concerns.
Transparency was a recurring theme in Roman's second address.
In her first year in office, she noted, she worked with the city's website consultants to improve access to information and ensure the links work on a variety of websites and are easy to find. She expressed disappointment in not getting a community newsletter going yet, but promised to find a way to do so without costing taxpayers.
Other accomplishments of her administration that Roman touched on briefly include: making universally accessible restrooms inside city; reestablishing the Human Relations Commission to build bridges of understanding with the city's diverse population; reestablishing the city's Citizen Advisory committee; the tree committee's completion of a tree inventory; expansion of the youth and parks program; completion of a raw water line repair project; and the city's receipt of several large grants.
Looking to the future, Roman said she is excited for Outwater Park's 100th anniversary, which she hopes will be capped off with moving of the Independence Day fireworks show back to the park.
Roman said she would also like to revise the city's noise ordinance, create a vacant property registry and work on Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects.
She ended her address by saying the city has much to be proud of, and she will continue to work towards a "stronger" and "prouder" Lockport.
