Golf tournament centerpiece of Italian Fest

Mike Molinaro and his family will be hosting their first-ever golf tournament to benefit Team Cure at Roswell Park on Saturday, Aug. 7, but golf foursomes need to register by Saturday.
Many Lockport residents might remember Italian Fest – which was canceled due to COVID-19 last year – and the bocce tournaments held at Walnut and Pine streets. Still disappointed for having to cancel in 2020, the elder Michael Molinaro and his son, Mike Molinaro, were set upon making it happen for 2021, but were also unsure of what would happen in July as they planned things in April.
“I was a little skeptical of what the future held,” the younger Molinaro said, noting golf is a lot more spread out than the restaurant’s parking lot. “If we’d known it was going to be so relaxed, you know we would’ve definitely done it here.”
But the idea of a golf tournament came up about then and the family breathed a collective sigh of relief in what were difficult times to plan.
The date for the event is set at the Niagara County Golf Course with an 11 a.m. tee time. Golfers will have hamburgers and hot-dogs at lunch and after the tournament, approximately 3-4 p.m., the public will be let in for dinner, drinks, a basket raffle, a silent auction, a 50/50 and other food trucks.
The Italian Festival started out almost 20 years ago and has raised more than $120,000 for Roswell Park, Mike Molinaro said. It was first started because of Antoinette Molinaro, the elder Molinaro’s wife and mother of the younger. A breast cancer survivor who has been in remission for 30 years, Morinello and his father said that without her, none of this would’ve been done.
She spoke briefly about the experience and the inspiration for the Italian Festival almost five years ago.
“After that we wanted to do something in the community,” Mrs. Molinaro told a US&J reporter in 2017. “People were really great to me and my family, so we wanted to do something to help others. So, we decided to have a festival and we thought, because we’re Italian, we’ll call it ‘Italian Festival’ to benefit breast cancer.”
To join the tournament, golfers are encouraged to visit Molinaro’s on 90 Walnut St. where tickets are also available for the chicken dinner.
“We hope everyone will show up like they used to,” the elder Michael Molinaro said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.