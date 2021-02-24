Danny Colville is sort of a big deal in fishing circles.
A New Jersey native, Colville used to come to Western New York to stay with his father and would get rides from him and friends’ parents to go fish in places like Burt Dam in Newfane, as well as, other fishing locales in both Erie and Niagara counties.
“I’d come and visit my dad in the winter, and I went into Dicks, and asked the guy there if there was any fishing in winter,” Colville said. “He said you got to go to the Niagara River and try for the steelhead and trout down there.”
That was the beginning of Colville’s fish dreams in Western New York.
After getting a degree in fisheries, Colville went back to school for business. While he was doing this, every free moment was spent fishing, and he started to design a specific kind of reel, which he built from scratch.
To help people learn how to use the center-pin reel, he decided to make a video, and from there, the stories just got bigger.
“They’re a single-action reel that kind of just spin freely and you can drift a float in the current, you can present your bait really naturally and they’re just so effective,” Colville said. “There’s really no U.S.A. made ones, so I was trying to be one of the first guys to do that. I was building rods and I was making these reels from scratch, machining the aluminum, pressing the bearings in.”
Colville started making videos on YouTube to show how to use the reels he was working on. The videos have garnered a large following.
Bill Hilts, the Niagara County Sportsfishing promotion coordinator, said that Colville is an example of how the rise of social media has affected tourism in Niagara County.
“When (Colville) comes to fish in an area, that’s a big deal,” Hilts said. “He has followers who will come to fish in that place (because he did).”
Hilts said that with the pandemic, there’s been no physical contact being made with fishers. He noted the fishing expo in Niagara Falls was canceled this year, along with many trade shows.
However, he is confident that once states start to open up, once the vaccine has achieved a herd-immunity, that fishing will bounce back, and Colville will be a part of it.
“It’s important because there’s a whole generation who do everything on their phones,” Hilts said. “They find out about fishing in the Niagara River and 18 Mile Creek and tributaries off Lake Ontario and Lake Erie through social media.”
For Colville it’s still a mystical thing. Through not being able to find work in fisheries, all the way to being invited to fish around the U.S. and opening his own shop in Hamburg, he’s still entranced.
“It was such an exciting thing, coming from New Jersey with a 10-inch rainbow trout, and walking down the hill at 18 Mile, and seeing these guys bring up these 30-inch fish that have this big giant red stripe and it was just such a magical thing to me, when I was real little,” he said. “It really became an obsession with me.”
Is success in the fishing world as big as they say or is it all a big fish story? For Colville it’s been a simple journey that started one day doing something he’s always enjoyed.
“I was fishing one day and I was with my buddy, and I said, real quick, ‘Why don’t we make a video of how to cast?’ and we did,” he said. “That’s pretty much how it started.”
Colville can be seen showing how to cast at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlM71QurgJ4
