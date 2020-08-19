No, it isn't going to win an Academy Award for Best Mini Series By An Aging Newspaper Reporter, nor is it designed to shock or awe anyone, but it's short and sweet and to the point — as we Lockportians like things — and hopefully it has something for everyone in this city.
I'm talking about “Good morning, Lockport, N.Y.,” a daily 90-to-120-second video Tweet that I send weekday mornings sometime before 10 a.m. at @LockportJournal and @JohnD'Onofrio7.
I try to pick a location that pertains to a topic or story I touch on briefly in the Tweet and I open each episode with a quick look at today's and tomorrow's weather.
So far, Good morning, Lockport, N.Y. has taken me to a wide variety of places throughout the city, beginning with a couple just around the corner from the US&J office at Main and Elm streets, kitty corner from the Historic Palace Theatre.
We've had tweets from the Bewley Building, Cornerstone CFCU Arena and the Old Post Office downtown, the Board of Education building at Willow Street and Beattie Avenue, the Big Bridge, the water treatment plant on Summit Street, Lockport High School, Nelson C. Goehle Widewaters Marina and Allie Brandt Lanes.
Over the next few weeks, you'll probably find me out at news-making places like the old Niagara County Infirmary grounds on Davison Road, the new Love Lockport sign on Main Street and North Park Junior High School. I'll go wherever the news wind takes me.
So far, the response has been good with more than 2,000 combined views since my first Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y. Tweet on Aug. 5. Hopefully, those of you who've taken a look at the first few episodes have gotten something positive from them.
If you're a local business operator and like what you see, become a sponsor by calling US&J advertising representative John Brundo 439-9222, extension 6250.
And guest hosts? You don't want to see my Kojak mug, trust me, so, sure, if you want to guest host an episode, just call me — especially you youngsters looking to get into radio or TV. I'm all in for that idea as well.
Meanwhile, if you're looking for something to enlighten you each morning about your hometown, watch and listen to Patricia D'Onofrio's husband on Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y., Monday through Friday (usually tweeted by 10 a.m.).
Contact veteran US&J reporter/editor John D'Onofrio at 439-9222 ext. 6247.
