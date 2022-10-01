Gordie Harper, 88, has lived the life of a restauranteur. Born in England and growing up during World War II, he said he was schooled poorly, most of the teachers being off to fight. Things didn’t get much better after that, so he left for better opportunities.
That was in 1956 and Harper found his way to the other side of the ocean in London, Ontario.
“I wanted to get out,” Harper said regarding England in the bar of his restaurant in Newfane. “It was hard to get food and it was hard to get jobs. There was nothing holding me there.”
Harper is well remembered for his time in Niagara County as the owner of Gordie Harper’s Bazaar on Route 78 in Newfane. Even going in for his vaccination, he said that the health workers’ surprise when he stepped up was priceless.
“They go, ‘You’re Gordie Harper!’ ” he said, laughing. “We go to your restaurant all the time with our grandparents!”
They would be further surprised if they knew those same grandparents more than likely remember him from his days in the Village of Barker where he owned another restaurant, he said, and ran the two concurrently until 2003 before shutting down the Barker location and going all in on Newfane.
Harper also used to own Lewiston’s only English pub, The Coat of Arms, across from where the Brickyard is now and next to Apple Grannies, which was the local grocery store.
Through all of that, Harper, who still holds a bit of an accent from the old country, has pushed through obstacles with a few core beliefs.
“I never had credit,” he said. “When I wanted to buy something, I’d buy it with cash. So I never bought anything I couldn’t already afford and I went to the auctions where you could buy equipment at pennies-a-dollar.”
Harper said he gained experience for his career during the holidays of his youth. His first job? A bus boy at a hotel on the railroad. He worked there during holiday, 12-weeks of summer vacation, and his job would be to fetch orders from waiting staff to the kitchen, then bring the food back to the service room.
After that, he said he got a job in Scotland where he had to learn French.
“Everything was in French,” he said. “So I had to learn to speak French, read French, write French. It was a high-class hotel.”
Fast-forward, Harper ended up in Niagara Falls, the honeymoon capital of the world, when he got word of a job for the Frontier House in Lewiston in 1964. He thought he was coming down to be a maitre d, but when he got there, he ended up becoming its general manager. That was the start of a life-long career in Niagara County.
“I got hired as the general manager,” he said. “I hired a maitre d and a couple of captains and ran the place for two years before I opened “The Coat of Arms” in 1967.”
Over the years, Harper has evolved as a savvy business man, but he never left the kitchen. During the interview one of his employees came up with a question of how to make the onions and he quickly gave the employee a run down of spices and stock, as well as the sizes the rings should be.
“You’ve got to put the spice in as they’re boiling, or they don’t taste,” Harper said, later telling this reporter some more advice of the business: have one person at each station. That way if there’s a rush, everyone is doing their part for each meal and getting it back to the customer with seconds to spare.
Harper recalled fondly one big day when the restaurant served over a thousand meals – 900 reservations and almost 300 walk-ins on Father’s Day – and even noted that at one point of time he was worth more than $1 million with the value of his home and the restaurants added to his savings.
But Harper is now 88 and he said, he “doesn’t want to be 100 and still doing this.”
“Instead of closing early, I decided to wait until Christmas,” Harper said. “So the booths could sell and employees could look for work. … Really I’m of two minds about it, I think, ‘Nah, I could do it a little longer,’ but I think maybe I should enjoy my retirement.”
Currently the building housing Gordie Harper’s Bazaar is on sale through Christina Pecoraro of Hunt Realty.
