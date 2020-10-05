ALBANY — New York's top Republican leader slapped Gov. Andrew Cuomo with blistering criticism Monday for "aggrandizing himself" in a forthcoming book dealing with how New York responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Everything about this book stinks," state GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy told CNHI. "The fact he is aggrandizing himself after more than 30,000 New Yorkers ended up in caskets is something I think most New Yorkers will find thoroughly distasteful."
Cuomo's book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic" is slated to be released next Tuesday (Oct. 13) by Crown Publishing Group.
The publicity blitz for the memoir has already begun. Time magazine this month said Cuomo "shares what it was like to interact with the White House in this time of catastrophe" while providing readers with "an in-depth look at his decision-making process as the pandemic first unfolded."
Langworthy, noting coronavirus infections are increasing in many regions of the state, said he questions how Cuomo could find the time to dictate notes for a book while being focused on the virus spread and the ongoing financial crisis facing state government.
"This doesn't make sense unless you're trying to use it to catapult yourself up into higher office, Langworthy said. "He even had to admit this was a halftime review. But how many Super Bowl coaches write a book at halftime? This is a self-congratulatory book tour without parallel in American politics."
Cuomo's team poured cold water on the Republican's criticism of the governor's virus memoir.
"What stinks is the deflection and block tackling that Langworthy and the rest of the president's New York cheerleaders have taken to deflect from the federal government's incompetent and indefensible pandemic response," said Cuomo advisor RIchard Azzopardi.
"New Yorkers know this governor works 24 hours a day to protect them, which is why these silly political attacks from small politicians land with a thud," Azzopardi added.
Cuomo has been raising funds for a campaign for a fourth term. The Democrat's current term expires in 2022. There have been hints he could face a primary challenge from a progressive Democratic lawmaker, though no official announcements have been made.
Last week, a statewide poll released by Siena College reported 73% percent of New Yorkers support Cuomo's response to the pandemic.
Also on Monday, the Cuomo administration gave vehicle owners whose safety inspection stickers and registrations have expired until Nov. 3 to renew them. An earlier order extending the time frame for registrations and inspections lapsed Sunday.
While state's effort to keep the virus from spreading hit rough patches due to several outbreaks in the downstate region, the upstate region, for the most part, had a relatively low average positive rate from the latest testing.
However, Cuomo said he is concerned Western New York has become "a hotspot," with an average infection rate from testing of 1.2% on Sunday.
Cuomo re-emphasized what he sees as the need for local governments to join in efforts to enforce mask-wearing and social distance rules.
"Can you tamp out the embers before it’s a fire that’s out of control?" the governor stated at a Manhattan press briefing.
Meanwhile, the state Association of Counties said it refuses to accept responsibility for reports of COVID-19 spikes at some schools.
The association noted that school reopening plans had to be submitted to the state Department of Health and Education Department, with no state requirement for them to be reviewed by county governments.
"To suggest that localities begin testing students without state leadership, guidance or support is disingenuous," the association said in a statement.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
