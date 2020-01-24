GOP leaders to interview NY-27 candidates this weekend

The eight Republican county chairs of the 27th New York Congressional District will be interviewing candidates on Saturday, but where and when is still a mystery.
Rich Andres, chair of the Niagara County Republican Committee, said he was told to clear his schedule for Saturday morning but was not told when or where the interviews would take place.
State Chair Nicholas Langworthy will be coordinating the interviews and process, but he does not have a formal vote in it.
Andres said part of the reason for the secrecy might be to stop a repeat of the immense public attention that was paid to the leaders when they interviewed possible candidates to replace former Congressman Chris Collins on the ballot in 2018.
"We walked into Batavia, it was such a circus," Andres said, adding that protestors greeted them at Batavia Downs where the meetings were held.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has indicated his desire to hold the special election to fill the seat left by Collins resignation on April 28, the same day as the Democratic Party Presidential Primary.
Cuomo has not officially proclaimed the special election, nor could he legally do so yet, but an attorney with the state attorney general's office indicated the governor would proclaim April 28 as the special election date.
In New York, a special election is proclaimed by the governor and state law mandates the election be held between 70 and 80 days after the election proclamation.
Andres said, as a result of Cuomo's intention to hold the election during a time when Democratic turnout will most likely be higher than normal, the Republicans must find a candidate that excites the base to turn out for the special election.
"If it was just any day, not that particular day, I think it’s a Republican seat all day long ... It's leading me to ask and to push for a very enthusiastic Republican that can rally the base," Andres said.
Candidates for the Republican field include state senators Chris Jacobs and Rob Ortt, family law attorney Beth Parlato and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw. The Democratic candidate will most likely be Nate McMurray, who lost the 2018 Congressional election by less than 1 percent.
