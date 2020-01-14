Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 32F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.