Several Southern Erie County Republican officials have endorsed Stefan Mychajliw for Congress, the campaign announced on Friday.
Elma GOP Chair Mike Cirocco, Aurora GOP Chair Earl Jann, Sardinia GOP Chair Beverly Gambino, Colden GOP Chair Denny Allen, Concord GOP Chair Jerry Grasso and Collins GOP Chair Ken Martin all endorsed Mychajliw, according to the campaign release.
“Loyalty is important. Every time I’ve asked Stefan to help elect Republicans in Elma, he supports us. He’s a team player that has always put the Erie County GOP first. Stefan has always had our back in Elma, and we strongly support him for Congress. We need a pro-Trump conservative in Congress. Stefan is our guy,” said Cirocco.
"Stefan reaches out to me in Sardinia all the time. I know him very well. He’s loyal to his conservative values and to our Republican Party. If there's anything I need for our neck of the woods, he doesn't just call, he comes down to see us. Spends time with us. Stefan is a conservative that works hard for us in Sardinia and he will do the same in Congress," Gambino said.
“Stefan Mychajliw is a true conservative. He supported President Trump when it wasn’t popular. Most important, he’s loyal to the Erie County GOP. He’s worked hard electing Republicans in all our towns. When we needed his help, Stefan always answered the call. I’m proud to endorse him for Congress,” Jann said.
The Southern Erie County GOP Town Supervisors endorsing Mychajliw are Marilla Supervisor Skip Gingerich, Elma Supervisor Wayne Clark, North Collins Supervisor John Tobia and Wales Supervisor Rickey Venditti.
“No one has worked harder electing Republicans in Marilla and across Erie County than Stefan. He’s a team player and a true conservative. Stefan tells it like it is," Gingerich said.
The Southern Erie County GOP Town Board members endorsing Mychajliw are Elma Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Mike Nolan, Elma Councilman Jim Malczewski, Marilla Councilman Jason Weiss, Marilla Councilwoman Bonnie Waterman and Marilla Councilman Brian Nolan.
Marilla Town Clerk Dawn Pearce also endorsed Stefan Mychajliw for NY-27.
