GOP turnout effort plays big role in Niagara elections

“The proof is in the pudding,” Niagara County GOP Chairman Rich Andres responded when asked about the success of his party’s efforts in the 2021 local elections.
That “pudding” got a bit sweeter for Republicans with this week’s court ruling over disputed ballots resulting in Chris Voccio being elected legislator in the Sixth District. Of the 15 legislative districts in Niagara County, 12 were won by Republicans, 3 by Democrats.
An analysis of balloting for the 2021 elections here indicates heavy turnout in Republican areas, coupled with low interest in Democratic districts, led to the strong showings by Republicans, who continue to dominate the Niagara County Legislature.
While Republicans continue to maintain a supermajority in the county body, the story is not just how GOP candidates fared in winning races. The comparative turnout in Republican districts, as opposed to those won by Democrats, tells the story of voter intensity countywide.
Turnout was much higher in districts where GOP candidates were elected to seats in the county Legislature.
One result of the heavy balloting in Republican-won areas was the somewhat surprising margin of victory for County Court Judge-Elect John J. Ottaviano, Jr.
Ottaviano bested Michael E. Benedict by an 18-point margin in a race that many local observers thought would be closer.
Niagara County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Borgatti pointed to the judicial race as an indicator of the success of the Republicans in turning out voters in November.
“Benedict almost swept the primaries,” said Borgatti, “he was narrowly defeated for the Republican nomination, but was defeated by a wide margin on Election Day.”
In New York state, judicial candidates may run on any party’s line in the primary, provided they get sufficient signatures from party-enrolled voters on designating petitions, even without authorization from any party committee or official.
In fact, across-all-parties on primary day, Benedict received more than 2,000 votes more than Ottaviano.
The official results on the county Board of Elections website tell a story about where votes came from in Niagara County this November.
In the 5th District race, a total of 1,586 ballots were cast and Democrat Christopher Robins, who ran unopposed, received 1,576 votes. In the 4th district, Democrat Jeffrey Elder won with 580 votes. There was no GOP candidate in the race and Elder was followed by incumbent Owen Steed, with 342 votes, running on the Conservative line. Two write-in votes meant a total of 924 ballots cast in the district.
In the 3rd District, Democrat Mark Grozio won with 1,301 or 54% in a close race against Republican challenger John Sczepczenski. Total votes in the District were 2,411.
All ballots cast in the three races won by Democrats totaled 4,921, an average vote of just 1,640 for the three districts.
In Republican won districts, turnout was much more robust. Republican Randy Bradt won with 2,673 out of 4,525 votes cast in the 9th District.
While the 9th was the highest turnout district in the county, District 14, also won by a Republican, saw 3,742 ballots cast. Even the 12th District, where William Collins won without opposition, had 2,064 ballots cast in the race.
Countywide, a consistent pattern shows the number of ballots cast in Republican-won districts being moderately-to-sharply higher than in races where Democrats won.
In fact, Borgatti pointed out that the one district where turnout approached the 2500 vote mark and a Democrat won, contained the Falls’ only early voting location, St. John De LaSalle Church. He said that more early voting sites could help to improve their turnout efforts.
What accounted for the higher number of ballots cast in the races where the GOP won legislative seats?
The leaders of both the Democratic and Republican Committees in Niagara County agreed that national trends and Republican efforts in the mailboxes played a role in determining the local elections.
Evidence of the contrasting efforts waged by the parties include Republican campaigns making significant use of political mailers, often with the support of the County and State Republican committees. Democrats, while making some mail efforts, appeared to rely more on name recognition-based campaigns with approaches such as yard signs and door-to-door distribution of palm cards and materials.
Democrats also ran a commercial that appeared on local television and on their website. Its theme targeted what they call Republican corruption, a mantra that has been popular with local Democratic candidates for several years but does not appear to resonate much with voters.
Borgatti said his committee had invested between $10,000 and $15,000 on the ad buy for that commercial. “We met and talked with each other and that’s what we came up with, it was kind of an approach from the gut.” He added, “we don’t really have the resources to poll regularly.”
One GOP mailer aimed at driving turnout in Niagara County sought to capitalize on Republican voters' national concerns.
The mailer features photographs of President Joe Biden, Senator Charles Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
“I think that piece was one of the things that hurt us most,” said Borgatti.
The mail piece makes the case that local voters can send these national Democratic Party figures a message by voting "for ALL your local Republican candidates."
New York State Republican Committee participation in local elections, in Niagara Falls and across Niagara County, indicates the party believes it can make inroads here, even though Democrats still outnumber Republicans in voter registration.
It also indicates GOP leaders in Albany place a priority on Niagara County.
In part, Andres credited his party’s ability to “put more mail in voter’s mailboxes this year,” to an improved relationship with the state committee, headed by Western New Yorker, Nick Langworthy.
Legislature Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso said the GOP’s effort to centrally organize and fund campaigns helps retain party discipline in the Republican legislative caucus.
“Because the Republican Party pays for their mailings, they don’t have to have fundraisers,” said Virtuoso about GOP legislative candidates. “That’s a lot of what gives the party control. When you depend on the party to do everything, if you don’t listen to what they tell you, then you get primaried.”
Nearly a dozen mailers sent to one address in Niagara County carry the disclaimer that they were paid for either by the county or state GOP.
Neither the local Democratic County Committee nor the state Democrats seem to have taken similar approaches in local campaigns in the county.
The Democratic county committee helped with mail in some parts of the county, Borgatti said.
He also said the county helped provide volunteers and some other support to North Tonawanda Mayor-elect Austin Tylec who, Borgatti said, ran the best campaign of all Democrats countywide.
Nationally, the outcome of elections in other states show a pattern of Republican over-performance. Republicans did better than they historically do in many races.
In part, Borgatti attributes Republican gains to efforts, he said have been made under President’s Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, to attract working class voters.
Most of the national attention on election night was on Virginia and New Jersey, the only two states that elected Governors this year.
After years of near-miss failure in top-of-ballot races in Virginia, the Republicans not only recaptured the Governorship, but won several statewide races.
In New Jersey, a Gubernatorial race that nobody thought would be close became an election night drama.
Clearly, GOP intensity was at high levels in these races. While a set of policy issues at play in Virginia helped drive that outcome, those issues were not in focus in New Jersey, or locally here in Niagara County.
The numbers indicate Republican voters came out and voted, Democrats stayed home.
In Niagara County the confluence of more aggressive GOP mail efforts with the party’s voters’ desire to have their voices heard at the polls, was that mail piece featuring Pelosi and the other national Democrats. It reflected an effort by Republicans locally to capitalize on the national trends. Andres said he had been informed early on by people at the GOP state committee that turnout was going to be a key Republican advantage this year, if they played their cards right.
“I didn't see specific data that they were pulling from,” said Andres, “but I presume they had it.”
Even the Chairman of the Niagara County Democratic Committee admitted that the national trends aren’t helping locally.
“The national party is putting forward legislation and issues that people here don’t necessarily like,” Borgatti said. “We’ve gotten away from economics and helping regular people. It seems like more identity politics than fundamentally changing people’s circumstances.”
Whatever the exact causes, data demonstrating significantly higher numbers of ballots cast in most Republican-controlled districts, indicate that Republican leaders in New York, especially those locally, made solid political calculations.
While Borgatti said that his party would be doing a lot of reassessment, there is a bright spot for Democrats in the county, Tylec’s victory in the North Tonawanda mayoral race puts registered Democrats at the head of the executive branch in all three cities in Niagara County.
