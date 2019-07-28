A pedestrian and bicycle trail along the Niagara River Gorge in Lewiston is moving along on time and expected to be completed by the end of this year.
According to the state Department of Transportation's website, the $2 million project has an anticipated completion date of Nov. 1, with a substantial portion of the project to be completed by the beginning of October. The project will fill in a hole in the Niagara Gorge Corridor, allowing uninterrupted access between Niagara Falls and the Village of Lewiston.
"We are on budget and on time with the project thus far and is scheduled to be completed in November 2019," said Susan Surdej, public information officer for the DOT's Region 5. "We're going to construct a 10- to 12-foot multi-use trail and it will provide pedestrian and bicycle access to the upper river gorge."
Surdej said the DOT is still in the process of excavating the area where the trail will eventually be laid down. The bid for the trail's construction was awarded to the McLaughlin Construction Group of West Seneca, back in December.
The total length of the new trail is expected to be approximately one mile and will fill in a hole to join existing trails in Niagara Falls to existing trails in Lewiston.
"This completes a gap in the regional trail along the Niagara Gorge Corridor between the City of Niagara Falls, the Village of Lewiston and Niagara University," Surdej said.
The trail will receive funding from various local, state and federal sources, according to the DOT's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.