FILE - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a New York governor primary debate at the studios of WNBC4-TV, June, 16, 2022, in New York. New Yorkers are casting votes in a governor's race Tuesday, June 28, 2022, that for the first time in a decade does not include the name "Cuomo" at the top of the ticket. (Craig Ruttle/Pool via AP, File)