Grace Episcopal gets 'its proper place' in local history

Local history buff Shelly Richards has written a book about the history of Grace Episcopal Church.
"Grace Episcopal Church: A Select History" covers numerous subjects relating to the Lockport church, which closed earlier this year. These topics include a timeline of the church’s history, details about leadership and the architecture of the building.
Richards said she was approached by Lawrence Moss, a warden and vestryman at Grace Episcopal, to write a book about the church in late 2020. Moss met her while she was writing a book about Glenwood Cemetery, and was willing to publish what she put forward about Grace Episcopal.
Richards didn’t have any association with Grace Episcopal prior to the book. She recalls that the first time she became aware of it was when she witnessed the fire that nearly destroyed the building in 1975, while she was walking home from school. Regardless of her lack of affiliation, Richards put a great effort into researching the church.
Since she had already written a book on Glenwood Cemetery, Richards recognized that a lot of influential people who were buried in that cemetery also attended Grace.
“They were captains of Lockport industry. The bakers, bankers, judges, lawyers, doctors. This church was a powerhouse,” Richards said.
Richards ended up dedicating the book to Fred Lee, the long-time church sexton who still cares for the grounds today.
In the process of researching Grace church, Richards said she decided that some of the best information sources were old articles in the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara Gazette.
“The Lockport Journal, and the Gazette, have been so critical to helping my book come alive,” she said. “That is where the richness of this book really comes out, because the things that were published in the newspaper about this church are prolific.”
Moss believes that Richards has done an excellent job of capturing the history of the institution he loved, and he's hopeful that despite the church now being closed, it might still have a future.
“I believe that Grace church deserves its proper place in history,” Moss said, “and when you read the book you’ll see the substantial accomplishments of the individuals through their group organization made to the Lockport community. The church needs the proper recognition, not only of the past, but hopes for something great to happen in the future.”
The book is available for purchase at the Niagara County Historical Society's gift shop. All proceeds will be split between the historical society and Glenwood Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.