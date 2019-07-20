BUFFALO — A Grand Island man has been charged in a six-count indictment in connection with a pair of bank robberies.
Timothy L. Mulvey, 32, of Grand Island, was charged with aggravated bank robbery, entering a bank with intent to commit a larceny, and bank larceny. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Federal prosecutors said Mulvey is charged with robbing the Northwest Savings Bank branch on Grand Island Boulevard on June 27, 2018. Mulvey is accused of displaying a weapon during that hold-up and demanding money from a bank teller.
He is also charged with robbing the M&T Bank branch on Military Road in the Falls on July 11, 2018. According to prosecutors, Mulvey again displayed a weapon during the robbery.
“I commend the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department for the tremendous work they did in investigating these bank robberies,” United States Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy said. “Working with the FBI, our dedicated and professional partners in local law enforcement worked diligently for over a year to conduct a thorough and exhaustive investigation which culminated in the charges contained in this indictment.”
Mulvey has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is currently being detained.
