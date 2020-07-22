Slowly, in fits and starts, and far from smoothly, New York's state court system is trying to re-open.
After shutting down for all but essential proceedings on March 17, the courts have been operating using online streaming services to conduct arraignments at centralized remote locations. Courtrooms across the state have been effectively shuttered.
But the Office of Court Administration approved the resumption of in-person grand jury proceedings beginning July 13 and both Niagara and Erie counties have now empaneled grand juries.
"We picked a grand jury last Monday. We brought 20 people at a time into the room, keeping them socially distanced," Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said. "We also allowed (potential grand jurors), who had health concerns, to phone-in (to request to be excused)."
Wojtaszek said prosecutors were able to seat a 23-person grand jury in one day.
"We had set aside three days to do that, so we were happily surprised (to do it so quickly)," the DA said.
In Erie County, District Attorney John Flynn also set about picking a new grand jury on July 13. Flynn said he anticipated presenting cases to the grand jury starting Monday.
Niagara County prosecutors began their first post shutdown grand jury presentations on Friday and almost immediately encountered challenges.
"We had a police officer, who was going to testify, but he couldn't come into the courthouse because he had just arrested and come into contact with someone the day before, who had come from an area that was subject to the 14-day quarantine," Wojtaszek said. "We are contemplating ways to work around that. So we have some things to work through."
The DA said local prosecutors are also considering the possibility of empaneling two grand juries at the same time, so that if the first jury encounters COVID-related issues, substitute jurors would be immediately available.
"We are going to need outside the box thinking to overcome these challenges," Wojtaszek said. "It's stressful for my prosecutors."
Wojtaszek said the office's "most serious cases" will be the first to be brought to the new grand jury. Those cases are expected to include a number of recent homicides from the Falls and the sexual assault case against convicted killer Kyle Cummings.
