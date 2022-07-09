Motherland Apotheca & Studio’s formal grand opening is slated for 5 to 9 p.m. today. The apothecary-meets-artists’ loft is the end result of a four-year renovation project at three-story 17 W. Main St.
The owner, Laura Duquette, says the building accepts visitors, all of whom she hopes will find in it inspiration in their own creative journey.
Duquette believes the space addresses a need of children in the Lock City. After-school classes and winter activities are offered there. Already, Duquette has hosted two sessions in clay and paint for 4- to 7-year-olds, and more advanced classes for 8- to 12-year-olds that culminate in animation lessons. Still higher instruction is available to 12- to 16-year olds.
“You have to find the forest of your heart in order to find what inspires you,” Duquette said, suggesting her shop and gallery, building and the community, are the “forest” that inspired her.
Duquette’s invitation to community members is to organize their own classes, meetings and events at 17 West Main. She suggested businesses could “sponsor” students’ enrollment in classes that they might not otherwise be able to attend.
Motherland itself is sponsoring a few community art experiences, including Readers Theater, which has participants reading scripts without any rehearsal and using their voice to inflect the emotion or humor in the script. Duquette compared it to old-time radio and said it also highlights skills learned in, or in preparation for, story time with children.
“Just vocals to act, no performing, no costume. It’s just all your tone of voice,” she said. “It’s about putting people out of their comfort zone and ... it’s loads of fun.”
Home apothecary classes teaching about herbs and tinctures are offered as well.
Motherland’s grand opening will feature a mini exhibit in the gallery, by up to 10 artists who painted flowers and gardens in bloom ... earlier today.
