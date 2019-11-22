Grandmother faces pot charges

The source of a “partially smoked marijuana cigarette," found in the backpack of a 4-year-old student at the Cataract Elementary School, is the little boy's grandmother.
"It was grandma's pot," a Falls Police detective said, after the investigator met with the mother and grandmother of the child on Thursday.
On Wednesday morning, at teacher associate at Cataract School made the discovery as she helped the child unload his backpack.
“We have teacher associates in the classroom, who help the children, every day, unpack their backpacks,” Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. “In this case. one of the associates found a package that appeared to be marijuana, purchased in Canada, in the child’s backpack.”
Laurrie said the teacher associate immediately gave the package to the school principal, who contacted police and Niagara County Social Services Child Protective Services caseworkers. The district superintendent said no one at the school looked inside the package to determine its contents.
When Falls Police patrol officers responded to the school, they looked inside the packaging and found "suspected marijuana in a plastic baggie with a logo that read 'Jokes Up V' and 'powered by Runtz.'"
"There were also Canadian symbols on the package and it appears the baggie may be used by legal marijuana dispensaries in (Canada)," Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo said. "The suspected marijuana has been sent to the Niagara County (forensic) lab for testing."
Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said Child Protective Services caseworkers went to the child’s home home on Wednesday to begin an investigation.
“(The CPS workers) spoke to the (child’s) parent and they determined the home was not a dangerous situation for the kid,” Licata said. “So there was no removal of the child.”
A Juvenile Division detective then had a second meeting with the child's mother and spoke with his grandmother. The 58-year-old grandmother told the detective the marijuana belonged to her and had been in her purse.
"She states that she suffers from various ailments that cause her pain and she occasionally smokes (marijuana) to ease the pain rather than take 'addictive' pain killers that have been prescribed to her," Rizzo said. "The grandmother did show the detective various prescription medications with her name on the bottles."
Rizzo said investigators have not determined how the apparently Canadian pot ended up on this side of the border. The grandmother, who has not been identified, told detectives she didn't recall who gave her the marijuana.
Rizzo said no charges will be filed until testing of the marijuana has been completed.
"If it is marijuana, then the two offenses available to be charged will be the violation of unlawful possession of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child, an A misdemeanor," Rizzo said.
The detective chief said investigators "gave the grandmother suggestions on how to better store her medications to ensure that at no time can they fall into the hands of children who may spend time in her home."
