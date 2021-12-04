It’s been about two months since the My Brother’s Keeper Grant Advisory Council was formed through the efforts of many, including Holly Dickinson, the school district grant director and co-chair of council, as well as members of the community who spoke their concerns.
The goal of the council is to implement a program to help young men of color succeed academically.
While Dickinson described smooth sailing regarding the council in a recent email to the US&J and that the Lockport Board of Education will be updated at its Dec. 15 meeting, not every member of the council feels the same way.
Teria Young, parent and council member, said she did not feel the council was meeting the need of the community it was supposed to be serving.
“I came on this board to serve the community, and if we’re not going to do the things needed for the community, I don’t want to be part of it,” Young said. She is also the president of the Parent Teacher Student Association at Lockport High School.
Similar sentiments were expressed by Tara Clayton, owner of Clayhill Construction and council member, who is also treasurer for the Parent Teacher Student Association.
“I’m not just on the board for my kids, I’m on the board for other kids, too,” Clayton said. “And I don’t want to be part of something that’s not right. … If I feel they’re doing something they’re not supposed to, I will walk away from it.”
The center of the two councilwomen’s concerns is one of the same reasons that parents stormed into the executive session of the school board in July after being made to wait almost an hour. Parents were outraged that the grant application had named certain vendors, out of town and not a part of the Lockport Black community, to benefit from a program targeting their children.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley responded to questions from the US&J by saying that the district is not bound by any contract with the vendors identified in the application for the grant, but according to Clayton, the district seems to be pushing them on the council.
“I just feel that we haven’t really moved forward with this grant,” she said. “Because I feel the school board just wants to keep the same vendors that they had used when they had applied for the My Brother’s Keepers grant from the state.”
“The biggest problem we had is we didn’t want the doctor they had, and we didn’t want Joyelle Hackett,” Young said, referring to the two vendors listed on the grant’s application, G.R.O.W. EEO & DEI Consultation Services directed by Joyelle Hackett in Buffalo and Western New York Center for Children and Families Psychological and Educational Services (WNYCCC) directed by Justin Naylor.
Young said that the council will be hearing a presentation from Naylor at one of its next meetings.
Bradley noted that the council has not put any other vendors forward.
Young was also adamant that parents and community members should be included as prospective workers for the grant and Clayton agreed, saying that she believed the administration wanted a district teacher to fill the position. There are no male Black teacher’s in the district, she said.
Bradley said that four positions are posted which, “will be filled based on the job postings and the interview process,” which in turn were based on recommendations from the Advisory Council.
Bradley also said other positions that don’t require a teaching certificate or Master’s degree have not been posted which she would encourage members of the community to apply for when they are posted.
The crux of the matter, expressed by the two council members is a matter of distrust. As they both said themselves, Clayton and Young can walk away, but the children will suffer. Clayton voiced the opinion that the funds were never meant to help anyone it was supposed to.
“I think they got this grant under the pretense that it’s supposed to be used for young boys and men of color, but that it was their intention to use it to that purpose? I don’t believe that’s true."
