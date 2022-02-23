The Town of Lockport recently learned it will get some relief from New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation in the form of grant funding: $587,500 for rehabilitation or replacement of pump stations in its sewer district.
The multi-phase pump stations improvement project was originally funded through the issuance of $7.5 million in serial bonds in March 2016. Because of the grant, that bond is now paid down to $6.97 million.
Town council member Paul Siejak, the council's liaison to the water department, said the ongoing project involves new pumps, motors, and structural, mechanical and safety improvements to sanitary sewer pumps. Work on the next phase of the project will begin in the fall and should be completed next spring.
— By Benjamin Joe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.